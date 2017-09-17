EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Tambor Says Transgender Military Ban Makes 'Transparent' More Important Than Ever

The current political climate is fueling Jeffrey Tambor's drive for Transparent.



ET talked to the two-time Emmy winner on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, where he shared how the Amazon Prime series is more poignant for the LGBTQ community than ever.

"Jill Soloway changed my life," the 73-year-old actor shared. "And now with all the politics going on with the transgender [ban] in the military, I drive so fast to work."

Thankfully, even with all the challenges the transgender community continues to face, Tambor has noticed a change in the conversation, brought about -- at least in part -- by the dramedy series.