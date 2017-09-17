EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Tambor Says Transgender Military Ban Makes 'Transparent' More Important Than Ever
The current political climate is fueling Jeffrey Tambor's drive for Transparent.
ET talked to the two-time Emmy winner on the 2017 Emmys red carpet, where he shared how the Amazon Prime series is more poignant for the LGBTQ community than ever.
"Jill Soloway changed my life," the 73-year-old actor shared. "And now with all the politics going on with the transgender [ban] in the military, I drive so fast to work."
Thankfully, even with all the challenges the transgender community continues to face, Tambor has noticed a change in the conversation, brought about -- at least in part -- by the dramedy series.
"It seems as if now people are really getting used to our show," he said. "I love that."
"I had a gentleman come up to me on a plane," Tambor added. "And he said, 'Thank you. Thank you for teaching me something I had no idea about.'"
It's good to love what you do, but even better when you feel like your work is affecting positive change.
Meanwhile, though Tambor has already won the Lead Actor Emmy twice in the past, he thinks the award should go to someone different this year -- Donald Glover!
"I'm not the favorite," he explained. "I think a young man from Atlanta is, and deservedly so."
The 2017 Emmys air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
