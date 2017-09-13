EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence on Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky: 'There's Nobody Like Him'

"It's funny, I'm friends with a lot of comedians from back in the day. I came up when [Dave] Chappelle and Louis C.K. were just starting out," Aronofsky explained. "I used to go see them in the clubs downtown, Chris Rock has always been like, 'You got to make comedy,' and has offered me a few things, but nothing has happened yet. I haven't found the right one. I love comedy."

"He's so funny!" Lawrence agreed. "Watching him do a comedy, I think it would be the greatest comedy ever made, because he's so funny without having any idea that he's funny."

"He wrote this big email to the cast that was big and emotional, and he was thanking everybody. It was after the premiere, and he wrote it to the entire cast. It was big, long, and I responded, 'Who dis?'" Lawrence recalled with a laugh. "And he wrote, 'This is Darren Aronosfky?'"

"Like, honestly he didn't get it!" she continued. "He was like, 'What? This is Darren Aronofsky.' And it just made me laugh so much harder than if he just tried to be funny."

"I think he'd be great at directing a comedy," she added.