EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Jokingly Shares What Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Likes Her Wearing Most
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky made their official red carpet debut!
For the first time since the beginning of their press tour, the couple posed together at the Mother! premiere at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday night. Though the duo has been in the same frame in various photos, this was the first time the two stood with only each other.
Lawrence looked ethereal in a white tulle Christian Dior gown, which shared a similarity to the thriller's poster. The 27-year-old actress had her hair swept up, with red-and-white flowers adorning the updo. She finished her look with a smoky burgundy eye and a warm lip. Meanwhile, the Mother! director looked dapper in all-black.
ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with the twosome on the red carpet, where they dished on their style choices.
"She's the only person who's allowed not to [wear black], 'cause she's life," Aronofsky told ET.
"Well, I think he's talking about my character, but I'm gonna pretend he's not," Lawrence replied about her boyfriend's "she's life" comment.
Lawrence has stepped out in a number of show-stopping red carpet looks throughout the Mother! press tour, but she revealed which one, in particular, was her favorite.
"I really loved the Paris [look] -- Dior with the crucifix," the Oscar winner told ET, adding with a laugh, "Darren loves it when I wear crucifixes."
As far as one thing Lawrence was looking forward to doing once inside the theater, she replied, "I want to take my shoes off."
"I'm gonna unzip my dress as soon as it gets dark. I'm gonna be naked at my seat -- nobody will know," she joked. "But everything's uncomfortable. Everything's itchy and what isn't itchy really hurts."
Lawrence and Aronofsky attended the premiere with their parents and told ET that they would be sitting next to their families.
"I'm sitting next to my mom watching Mother!, and Jen's going to be next to her mom, so it'll be a very intense ride," Aronofsky shared.
Mother! hits theaters on Sept. 15.
