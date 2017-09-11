EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals What Makes Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Great, Stuns in Sexy Corset Dress

When asked what makes the Black Swan director so great, Lawrence replies, "I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness."

"He's just brilliant," she adds. "Incredibly instinctual."

As for Aronofsky, he calls Lawrence a "once-in-a-generation talent."

"Well, I don't know what makes her great -- maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water," he jokes to ET. "I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent."

He also says it wasn't hard to navigate their working relationship with their personal one.

"Not at all -- I mean, she's very, very relaxed," he explains. "She's the type of actor that turns off all the intensity when she's not shooting, and then flips it on when she needs it. And so, in between action and cut, she's the character, and then when you call cut, she's Jennifer Lawrence again."

Lawrence definitely agrees.

"If I had to stay in, like, a torturing feeling or state of mind, I wouldn't want to be an actor," she admits. "I would just go do something else."

The Oscar-winning actress stunned at the film's TIFF premiere on Sunday, sporting a black, lacy Dolce & Gabbana corset dress featuring a sparkly skirt. Lawrence has definitely been slaying the red carpet while promoting Mother!, wearing one show-stopping gown after another.