EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence on Why She Chose a Kardashian Tent Over 'Housewives' While Filming 'Mother!'
The Kardashians will always be Jennifer Lawrence's No. 1.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the 27-year-old actress at the New York City press day for her new film, Mother!, where she revealed why the reality TV family comes first in her heart -- and not the Real Housewives.
"The Kardashians are more comforting to me, I think," shared Lawrence, who would escape the intensity of shooting the psychological thriller with a Kardashian tent. "I've been watching them for 11 years, so I grew up with them, and I know all of them personally."
"The Housewives, they go in and out. They're fighting all the time," she continued. "There's something more comforting about the Kardashians."
And while the Oscar winner joked that her passion for Real Housewivesmade her a producer for the franchise during her Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, it turns out that Lawrence has never actually met a Housewife in real life.
"I was going to meet Sonja [Morgan]," she told ET of the RHONY castmember. "She was going to go to the Andy Cohen show, and then I got the stomach flu and barfed in a theater on Broadway and got it written about in Page Six."
"That was really embarrassing," she added.
While she's in NYC this time, Lawrence plans to get together with someone else: her good friend, Emma Stone.
"Yeah, [I'm going to see her tonight]," she revealed, adding that neither of them have seen each other's new movies, despite both Mother! and Battle of the Sexes screening at the Toronto Film Festival last week. "We're very supportive of each other."
"It's going to look like the OMAZE campaign," Lawrence joked of what a night with the two of them looks like. "A lot of wine."
Mother! hits theaters this Friday.