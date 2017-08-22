EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'See Marriage Potential,' Source Says
Jennifer Lopez is enjoying spending what little downtime she has with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
A source tells ET that Lopez and Rodriguez are happier than ever, which has been evident on social media. “Those in J.Lo’s inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance,” the source says. “They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common. They’re both parents and they’re both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other.”
On Monday, the Shades of Blue star returned to work, but not before gushing over her guy and sharing a PDA-filled selfie with her Instagram followers.
"Love our weekends...🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh," she captioned the cute pic.
Rodriguez also showed how smitten he is with Lopez, 47, by posting a pic of the two of them at dinner with the athlete's two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9. "Dinner with my girls," he wrote.
Another source also tells ET that Rodriguez is "all in" when it comes to their relationship, adding that he is "genuinely happy."
“Jennifer means the world to him and he wants everyone to know it," the source notes. “His kids like her a lot and that's what means the most to him."
In a recent exclusive interview with ET, the 42-year-old former MLB player talked about Lopez's positive influence on his kids.
"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met. She is the hardest working lady," he said in praise of his girlfriend. "I am a big, big promoter of women equality. ...I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model."
