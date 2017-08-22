EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'See Marriage Potential,' Source Says

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying spending what little downtime she has with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

A source tells ET that Lopez and Rodriguez are happier than ever, which has been evident on social media. “Those in J.Lo’s inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance,” the source says. “They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common. They’re both parents and they’re both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other.”

On Monday, the Shades of Blue star returned to work, but not before gushing over her guy and sharing a PDA-filled selfie with her Instagram followers.