EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Talks Going Into Business With Alex Rodriguez and Their 'Locker Room' Dance Parties
Jennifer Lopez is "absolutely" down to mix business and pleasure with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
The triple threat star showed up with her handsome beau to NBC's World of Dance celebration at Delilah on Tuesday night in West Hollywood, California, and chatted with ET's Cameron Mathison about the possibility of one day working with the 42-year-old former MLB pro.
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Rodriguez Says He's 'Learned So Much' From Jennifer Lopez -- 'She's Just Magical'
When asked if she would ever go into business with Rodriguez, Lopez exclaimed, "Absolutely. We're already thinking about all the things we can do together."
While Lopez is busy promoting the second season of World of Dance, among other things, she always finds time to cut loose. The 48-year-old entertainer shared that after her Las Vegas shows, she and Rodriguez have dance parties.
WATCH: Alex Rodriguez Slays Jennifer Lopez's Choreography With Daughter Natasha!
"We take every opportunity we can to celebrate life these days," she said, adding that they dance in her Vegas dressing room, which they now refer to as the "locker room."
"Because of Alex, everything is a baseball term," the mother of two quipped. "We do an after show kind of thing where we sing and we dance and everybody just kind of lets loose for a couple hours. ...It's not kids, it's more adults. It's too late for the kids after my show."
WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Channels Jennifer Lopez While Visiting Her 'All I Have' Residency in Las Vegas!
Lopez admitted that she feels most herself when she's dancing. "I started out as a dancer and I love it so much," she confided. "Whenever I get to go to the dance studio and work on that, I feel like myself again. It's when I feel the most excited. It's the craziest thing."
Lopez and Rodriguez might be working on more than just a business plan.
A source told ET that the power couple could soon be talking marriage. “Those in J.Lo’s inner circle see her relationship with A-Rod going the distance,” the source said. “They definitely see marriage potential here. J.Lo loves that they have so much in common. They’re both parents and they’re both successful in business. Their lives, while busy, really complement each other.”