EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Totally Approves of Jenna Dewan Tatum Flaunting Her Booty

If you got it, flaunt it!

Jennifer Lopez totally approves of Jenna Dewan Tatum showing off her booty on social media. ET caught up with the 48-year-old entertainer at NBC's World of Dance celebration at Delilah on Tuesday night in West Hollywood, California, where she reunited with her co-star and praised her for proudly presenting her goods.

"Hey, sexy mama!" Dewan Tatum said to J.Lo after spotting her talking to ET's Cameron Mathison.

"Hi baby! Pretty girl!" Lopez responded. "Been watching you on Instagram running around."

"Showin' my butt everywhere," the 36-year-old dancer joked.

"I love when I see your butt," Lopez added.