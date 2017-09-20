EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Totally Approves of Jenna Dewan Tatum Flaunting Her Booty
If you got it, flaunt it!
Jennifer Lopez totally approves of Jenna Dewan Tatum showing off her booty on social media. ET caught up with the 48-year-old entertainer at NBC's World of Dance celebration at Delilah on Tuesday night in West Hollywood, California, where she reunited with her co-star and praised her for proudly presenting her goods.
"Hey, sexy mama!" Dewan Tatum said to J.Lo after spotting her talking to ET's Cameron Mathison.
"Hi baby! Pretty girl!" Lopez responded. "Been watching you on Instagram running around."
"Showin' my butt everywhere," the 36-year-old dancer joked.
"I love when I see your butt," Lopez added.
The Step Up star recently shared a cheeky booty-baring shot on Instagram, which J.Lo was clearly referencing.
"When it looks good, you gotta," Dewan Tatum expressed. "It's not always gonna look that way, so I was like, 'Alright! We'll do it!'"
"Put it out there now! What the hell," added Lopez, with Dewan Tatum excitingly replying, "Yes, I love you for that!"
The two also joked about having their children seeing it when they're older and "being super embarrassed."
"Yeah, when [Everly] sees me, she's gonna be like, 'Yes, Mom!" Dewan Tatum said with a laugh.
ET recently chatted with Dewan Tatum and her hubby, Channing Tatum, at the London premiere of his new movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where she also flashed a little booty and talked about her now-famous Instagram pic.
