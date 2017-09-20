EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld Not Interested in a 'Seinfeld' Reboot: 'It's Nice That You Continue to Love It'
Sorry, Seinfeld fans, but it looks like a reboot isn't in the near future.
Jerry Seinfeld is certainly thankful for his Emmy Award-winning NBC sitcom, but these days, the 63-year-old comedian is focusing on new endeavors, particularly his new Netflix stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.
With comedy shows like Will & Grace and Rosanne gearing up for revivals, ET's Nischelle Turner recently caught up with Seinfeld to chat about the possibility of bring his sitcom back.
"Why?" Seinfeld asked. "Maybe it's nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well."
Before Seinfeld, the comedian was doing stand-up in New York City, beginning his career at the young age of 21. So did he find it difficult to leave his nightly routine for a television show?
"No, oh no! No, we're doing TV," Seinfeld told ET. "'Cause I never got any opportunities before and when you get [the] chance to do your own show, you know, that's the big chance."
Seinfeld also revealed that being married and a father of three has altered his comedic style.
"That's half my show now," he shared, adding that "it's taken a while" for his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, to "understand that nothing I say means anything."
The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star also stated that his kids are funny and would encourage them to follow in his footsteps -- only if that's what they wanted to do.
"I would love that idea because I think everybody should find their own way. I would never tell my kid, 'Don't do something.' I would never say those words," Seinfeld added.
For more on the comedian's family, watch below.
Jerry Before Seinfeld is now streaming on Netflix.