EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Seinfeld Not Interested in a 'Seinfeld' Reboot: 'It's Nice That You Continue to Love It'

Sorry, Seinfeld fans, but it looks like a reboot isn't in the near future.

Jerry Seinfeld is certainly thankful for his Emmy Award-winning NBC sitcom, but these days, the 63-year-old comedian is focusing on new endeavors, particularly his new Netflix stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld.

With comedy shows like Will & Grace and Rosanne gearing up for revivals, ET's Nischelle Turner recently caught up with Seinfeld to chat about the possibility of bring his sitcom back.

"Why?" Seinfeld asked. "Maybe it's nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well."