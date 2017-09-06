EXCLUSIVE: Jessie James Decker Says New Season of 'Eric & Jessie' Is 'Funny, Sweet and Loving'

Last time Jessie stopped by ET, she told us she and Eric were taking a break from TV because they didn't want their kids surrounded by cameras. So, what made them change their minds?

"The first few seasons we were new at it," she explains. "It was really scary. But now I am one of the executive producers and I have a ton of control. That was really important for me, just to protect my children. So I can say, 'Hey, we're not filming today.' Or, 'The kids need a nap, they're worn out and I don't want to be filming right now.'"

"And even though you're going to see them quite a bit, they didn't really film that much, which was great," she adds. "I was very protective of them as far as that goes. I made sure that whenever there were times where maybe Eric and I were filming something, my mom would have the kids and she would take home videos of them, that you'll get to see on the show. Just so you know that they are around, but they were not always filming [with us]."