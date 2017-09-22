EXCLUSIVE: Jessie James Decker Talks Having More Kids With Football Hubby Eric Decker: 'I'm Game. Let's Do It'

As for her marriage with Eric, Jessie says their relationship is still going strong. While chatting with ET, she recalled the moment she knew Eric was "the one" -- and gave some stellar advice for all the single ladies out there about not settling for just anybody!



"Whenever we spent some time apart from each other, I truly felt like I couldn't live without him," she said. "I would just think to myself, 'I cannot live without this man. I cannot go another day without him in my life.' He was just such a kind, warm person. I believe in soulmates and I just knew that we were meant to be together."



"For single girls, I would just say, listen to those red flags," she advised. "If you get that pit in your stomach about a guy, that he's done something that just doesn't feel right, then you have to listen to that. And it's probably not worth being in that relationship."



Jessie said she "never felt that way" with Eric.



"I never felt judged, I never felt like there were ulterior motives. I just felt like it was just pure love for me," she explained. "I'd also say, always be confident. Men are so attracted to confident women, and that goes a long way. I had a lot of confidence when I met Eric. I was finally in a good place with myself and I feel like he was very attracted to that. I knew who I was."