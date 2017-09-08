EXCLUSIVE: Jewel Gets Down and Dirty in New Season of 'Alaska: The Last Frontier' -- Watch the Trailer!

In the teaser, Jewel rolls up her sleeves and gets down and dirty when her family, led by dad Atz Kilcher and his wife, Bonnie, decides to overhaul their homestead when the Kilcher legacy is threatened -- and it becomes their biggest challenge to date.

Jewel helps out by felling trees and wrangling cattle with her father and brother, Atz Lee. But the Kilchers face life-changing obstacles that will test family relationships while forcing them to think on their feet and test their limits.

In a series first, Discovery Channel will also offer weekly live, two-minute glimpses of the family and the opportunity to ask them anything in unscripted, off-the-cuff Q&A sessions.

Alaska: The Last Frontier premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.