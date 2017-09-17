EXCLUSIVE: Julia Louis-Dreyfus on 'Veep' Coming to an End: 'It Felt Like the Right Decision'
Looks like her term is finally ending.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus talked with ET's Kevin Frazier on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday about the upcoming seventh and final season of her HBO comedy, Veep.
"I'm as prepared as I can be. It felt like the right decision to make," she said, before admitting to some initial apprehension.
"I wrung my hands about it," the 56-year-old actress shared.
"We have a whole other season to shoot, and I think that it feels right, story-wise," she added. "It gives it a finality that feels really strong as we broke story this year."
But she isn't ready to say goodbye to her castmates yet.
"It's my dear group of Veep friends. I adore them, but it's a year away, so I'm not thinking about it," Louis-Dreyfus said.
As for her Emmy nomination this year, her sixth in a row for Veep, she joked, "I know people are sick of me. Let's face it, I can tell you're already disappointed!"
