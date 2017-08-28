EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough Cries During Emotional Speech Supporting LGBTQ Community: 'I Know What I Stand For'

Julianne Hough got emotional on Saturday while introducing Imagine Dragons at the LOVELOUD Festival, as she opened up about the importance of acceptance and standing up for what you believe is right.

The Dancing With the Stars judge took the stage in her home state of Utah, getting candid about her own past struggles with using her platform to speak out for others.

"Here's my honest truth: Being a public figure and to use my voice has always been hard for me, because I don't always know how to express how I feel or what I believe in," Hough said, as her voice began to crack with emotion. "And the pressure to be politically correct has always weighed on me."