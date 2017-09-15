EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown Have the Sweetest Reaction to Mandy Moore's Engagement News
A Pearson family celebration! Mandy Moore got engaged to her longtime love, Taylor Goldsmith, this week, and her This Is Us co-stars couldn’t be happier for her.
After co-star Chris Sullivan confirmed the news to ET’s Leanne Aguilera on Wednesday, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the exciting milestone at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night on Thursday.
“We did like a text, like a whole text thing where people just start filtering their congratulations in,” Hartley revealed to ET. “He's amazing. They're amazing together, and she’s wonderful, of course. So anytime you can be around someone that finds happiness like that, and they found happiness in each other, I'm a huge fan of that.”
Hartley, who has been in a long-term relationship with actress Chrishell Stause, added, “I told her, ‘Welcome to the club.’ It’s a great club to be in.”
But Hartley did add that while he and Moore are in the same boat, there’s no need for him to impart his relationship wisdom on his co-star.
“I’ve spent enough time with them to no they don’t need advice,” he said. “They're a happy, happy couple. So it’s really great to be around, it’s fantastic.”
Brown mirrored the sentiment, gushing, “Hugs and kisses and all love. She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her. Taylor’s such a great guy, and they’re so beautiful together. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
