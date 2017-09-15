EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown Have the Sweetest Reaction to Mandy Moore's Engagement News

A Pearson family celebration! Mandy Moore got engaged to her longtime love, Taylor Goldsmith, this week, and her This Is Us co-stars couldn’t be happier for her.

After co-star Chris Sullivan confirmed the news to ET’s Leanne Aguilera on Wednesday, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about the exciting milestone at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night on Thursday.