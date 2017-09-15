EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley Teases Proposal on ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere!

“You will find out in the premiere,” he teases. “What happens with the ring, you'll find that out in the premiere.”

It’s unclear if Kevin is asking his longtime love, Sophie, to marry him, or if the shot is a still from the movie-within-the-show Kevin is filming. The actor stayed tight lipped about the details of the scene when ET caught up with him on the black carpet at Audi’s pre-Emmy celebration on Thursday night at the Highlight Room, atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood. Here’s what he did have to say about season two, though.

“You're going to cry, unless you have a lump of coal in your chest,” he jokes. “Some of us do. You still might, though. And then you're going to laugh, even if you have a lump of coal in your chest, I think you'll laugh. And then the third thing I will say is -- oh gosh, this kind of goes along with the first two -- I think you're going to cry harder than you did in season one. I think you're going to laugh harder than you did in season one. I really do.”