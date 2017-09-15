EXCLUSIVE: Justin Hartley Teases Proposal on ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere!
Justin Hartley’s Kevin will be popping the question to someone on This Is Us season two.
Creator Dan Fogelman sent Twitter on fire when he shared a pic of the actor down on bended knee, holding an engagement ring up. Now, Hartley tells ET you can expect to find out what exactly Kevin is up to on Sept. 26.
“You will find out in the premiere,” he teases. “What happens with the ring, you'll find that out in the premiere.”
It’s unclear if Kevin is asking his longtime love, Sophie, to marry him, or if the shot is a still from the movie-within-the-show Kevin is filming. The actor stayed tight lipped about the details of the scene when ET caught up with him on the black carpet at Audi’s pre-Emmy celebration on Thursday night at the Highlight Room, atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood. Here’s what he did have to say about season two, though.
“You're going to cry, unless you have a lump of coal in your chest,” he jokes. “Some of us do. You still might, though. And then you're going to laugh, even if you have a lump of coal in your chest, I think you'll laugh. And then the third thing I will say is -- oh gosh, this kind of goes along with the first two -- I think you're going to cry harder than you did in season one. I think you're going to laugh harder than you did in season one. I really do.”
EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore's Engagement Confirmed By 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Chris Sullivan & Jon Huertas
“One of the cool things that we have going for us this year is that you know with the beginning of a show … you have to kind of flesh out these characters,” he continues. “Why is this person doing that? Where are they from? You know, blah blah blah, all of their interests. You have to go through the whole character thing, and with the second season one of the luxuries you sort of have is the audience already knows that so you don’t have to explain the relationships, which saves time [and] leads to better storytelling, I think.”
“Our writers are so talented,” Hartley gushes. “They're able to actually go deeper than they were last year, which is amazing.”
While season two and a potential Emmy win for best drama on Sunday night are exciting enough, Hartley also has his upcoming wedding to fiancee Chrishell Stause to look forward to -- but don’t expect the 40-year-old heartthrob to be partying away before he walks down the aisle.
EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Cast Dish on Mandy Moore's Black Eye and How Makeup Crew Covers Blemishes
“This is so odd, but I'm skipping the traditional bachelor party for, like, sort of just a fun-themed wedding prep period, from now until we get married,” he reveals. “I'm at the age right now where I don’t really get the bachelor party thing, you know what I mean? I don’t understand it. I don’t need any of that. My life is fun so I'm good.”
“I'm excited to get down the aisle,” he shares. “Honestly, it was about timing and after awhile it became like, ‘Why am I planning this thing [when], like, every day is fun, so who cares, right?”
Check out the video below for more with Hartley. He and his onscreen brother, Sterling K. Brown, gushed to ET over their onscreen mom, Mandy Moore’s, recent engagement news.