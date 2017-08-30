EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Her 'Yoga Body,' 'Phenomenal' Trip to Australia With Boyfriend's Family

"This is the yoga body," Cuoco shared. "I am obsessed with yoga. That's, like, my biggest love besides the horses."

"I really enjoy my time in the yoga studio. It makes me feel good. I like leaving feeling, like, drenched with sweat!" she added. "I feel five pounds lighter... I really recommend it."

As Cuoco noted, however, living a healthy lifestyle isn't just about hitting the gym -- which is why she's partnered with Panera to promote their new cups with nutrition facts.

"We're all super healthy, especially in Hollywood, but you drink a soda and you ruin it really fast," she said. "[Panera] brought out this cup that has the amount of calories in every drink... I think that's kind of the missing element."