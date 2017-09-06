EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Will Not Be Debuting Yeezy Season 6 Collection During New York Fashion Week

The source is adamant that West did not cancel his show. “There was basically a hold in the event [in case] Kanye opted to show during NYFW,” the source explains. “There will be a presentation or showroom for the season 6 collection, just not during NYFW. So, again, there was no cancellation.”

In February, West debuted the Yeezy season 5 collection during NYFW, and brought along his wife, Kim Kardashian West. "So proud of my baby for his amazing show today!" the mother of two tweeted at the time. "It was so good! I'm so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5"