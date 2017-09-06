EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Will Not Be Debuting Yeezy Season 6 Collection During New York Fashion Week
Kanye West is planning for a fashion show -- just not this week.
While the 40-year-old rapper has chosen in the past to showcase his Yeezy collections during New York Fashion Week, a source tells ET that he is holding off on debuting season 6 of the line.
The source is adamant that West did not cancel his show. “There was basically a hold in the event [in case] Kanye opted to show during NYFW,” the source explains. “There will be a presentation or showroom for the season 6 collection, just not during NYFW. So, again, there was no cancellation.”
In February, West debuted the Yeezy season 5 collection during NYFW, and brought along his wife, Kim Kardashian West. "So proud of my baby for his amazing show today!" the mother of two tweeted at the time. "It was so good! I'm so SO proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5"
The debut of Yeezy season 4 in 2016 was even more of a family affair, with the Kardashian-Jenner girls in attendance.
