EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson Dishes on Stealing Son Ryder's Buzzed Hairstyle: He Looks 'Like His Mommy'

"I like the ease of it, you know what I mean?," she said. "When I looked at the hair when it came off I was like you know this is...I'm so happy this is gone. It was a lot of wear and tear on that."

The star, long an icon for her golden mane, isn't one to be defined by a single look, especially when it comes to acting.

"I think that when you choose to be an actor, you choose to be an actor to play roles that mean that you shift things," she said. "And there's no preciousness to, like, what other people would see as something that they identify with you as. When you're an actor, you sort of want to identify with different characters and different roles."