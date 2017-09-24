EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson Gushes Over Beau Danny Fujikawa at 'Marshall' Premiere -- But Stays Mum on Sia Project!
Kate Hudson can't help but smile when talking about her super sweet boyfriend.
Hudson and her beau, Danny Fujikawa, walked the red carpet together at the premiere of her new film, Marshall, on Saturday, where the cute couple shined as they posed for photos
Fujikawa rocked a chic black-on-black ensemble, while Hudson shimmered in a stunning, skin-baring Stella McCartney gown.
The 38-year-old actress stopped to talk with ET's Carly Steel, where she praised her boyfriend -- who was nice enough to hold her clutch as she spoke with the press.
"He's standing very nicely, waiting," laughed Hudson as she smiled over at her handsome date. "He's the best! I've known him a long time."
Hudson and Fujikawa -- a singer-songwriter, producer and founder of Lightwave Records -- were first romantically linked in March, when they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City.
They later made their official red carpet debut at the premiere of Hudson's comedy Snatched back in May.
The gorgeous star also opened up to ET about her recent popular Instagram workout videos -- in which she used bottles of rosé wine to get some tone and definition.
According to Hudson, the video is actually a throwback clip that came about when she and her trainer were looking at some of the star's old summertime workout videos while hanging out and reminiscing.
"I didn't have a summer this summer, I was working all summer," Hudson explained.
"Me and my trainer were looking at all these old videos on a Friday, drinking a glass of wine and I found it and I was like, 'Oh my god, do you remember how funny that was?'" she recalled. "We were just being goofy."
One of the projects that Hudson was "working all summer" on is the mysterious venture she's been working on with Sia. Whatever the project is, fans know it's the reason the actress shaved off her long blonde locks and Hudson isn't revealing much more.
The star said there's literally "nothing" she can share about the project, explaining, "I have to be tight-lipped about it."
However, she did feel comfortable praising the unique musical artist and had nothing but praise for getting an opportunity to collaborate with her.
"It was amazing. It was an amazing experience. Like a dream come true," she shared.
As for her role in Marshall -- which retells one of the formative court cases in the life of Thurgood Marshall, played by Chadwick Boseman -- Hudson says she was "quite intimidated" to take on the role of a real-life socialite named Eleanor Strubing, who accused a man named Joeseph Spell (Sterling K. Brown) of rape. The film follows the legal railroading that subsequently occurred, and recalls the accusations, the increase in racial tensions, and Marshall's efforts to get Spell a fair trial amid a climate of judicial and systemic racism.
"It's a hard thing to make a choice to play such a challenging, difficult character, but the complexities are intriguing," Hudson shared. "As an actor, and at this time in my life, those things are kind of what are turning me on, so to speak, so it was a challenge."
Marshall -- directed by Reginald Hudlin and co-starring Josh Gad, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell and Jussie Smollett -- opens in theaters on Oct. 13.
At the film's junket, the actress also dished on her super-short buzz cut, and how she sort of stole the look from her her 13-year-old son, Ryder. Check out the video below to hear more.