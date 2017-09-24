EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson Gushes Over Beau Danny Fujikawa at 'Marshall' Premiere -- But Stays Mum on Sia Project!

One of the projects that Hudson was "working all summer" on is the mysterious venture she's been working on with Sia. Whatever the project is, fans know it's the reason the actress shaved off her long blonde locks and Hudson isn't revealing much more.

The star said there's literally "nothing" she can share about the project, explaining, "I have to be tight-lipped about it."

However, she did feel comfortable praising the unique musical artist and had nothing but praise for getting an opportunity to collaborate with her.

"It was amazing. It was an amazing experience. Like a dream come true," she shared.