EXCLUSIVE: Kate McKinnon Dishes on 'Overwhelming' Emmy Win and 'Hero' Alec Baldwin: 'I Completely Adore Him'

Kate McKinnon is on cloud nine!

The Saturday Night Live star got emotional while accepting her Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during Sunday night's awards show, and still hadn't gotten used to her new statuette while speaking with ET backstage.

"It's overwhelming and I'm just so honored to be a part of this year at this amazing show," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "It's too much. The other nominees are so unbelievable."

"Thinking about the history of Saturday Night Live, that is an American cultural institution and to have gotten to be a part of this season in particular is the highest honor I could ever ask for," she continued. "I sincerely want to congratulate everyone that worked on this season."