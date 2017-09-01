Kate Upton has effortlessly posed in a skimpy bikini atop a polar ice cap in Antarctica, but planning her wedding to baseball pro Justin Verlander? The blonde bombshell says it's been​ “super stressful."

The 25-year-old model​ recently sat down with ET, where she admitted​ that​ ​while wedding planning has been exciting, it is no easy feat.

“The whole thing is really stressful… U​ltimately,​ you think whenever you're getting married that your wedding is just going to be this magical moment and people just show up. Later you realize, 'Oh, I have to pick out everything and I'm planning this,' and that's the sucky part,” Upton said.

When it comes to wedding essentials, Upton says everything is still a work in progress. She hasn’t “seen any final options” when it comes to picking out her “multiple” dresses for the event.

​Her ​No. 1 must-have? “Alcohol!”​ Upton said​ with a​ laugh. “I mean Justin, I mean Justin!”

​One thing​'​s for sure​:​ “We’re both going to be in tears!”​ Upton exclaimed.​