EXCLUSIVE: Kate Winslet Recalls Meeting Husband During Necker Island Fire: I Ran Out With 'a Bra & Passports'
Kate Winslet's upcoming drama The Mountain Between Us tells the story of two plane crash survivors who fall in love while trying to stay alive in the wilderness. As it turns out, the idea finding love amidst chaos is something Winslet is actually quite familiar with.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Winslet and her co-star, Idris Elba, at a junket for their romantic drama on Saturday, and the Oscar-winning actress opened up about how she and her husband, Ned Rocknroll, met under potentially disastrous circumstances.
"I met my husband in a house fire," Winslet recalled. The fire in question occurred in August 2011 when Winslet and her kids -- daughter Mia and son Joe -- were vacationing on Necker Island, the privately owned resort island belonging to billionaire Richard Branson. Rocknroll, Branson's nephew, was staying on the island in an adjacent residence.
"He was the only dude to have a head torch and a pair of shoes, everyone else left everything behind," the Titanic star recounted. "I took a bra and passports and my children."
"So I married him!" she added, laughing. "I was like, 'I'll go for the guy with a head torch!'"
In the film, Winslet and Elba star as two strangers who, after their charter plane crashes on a snow-covered mountain, form a connection to face the perilous wilderness and unforgiving climate as they attempt to find safety and be rescued.
According to Winslet, when she first read the script she was blown away by the "sheer size and scale of it," and that feeling only intensified when it came time to shoot the film in some truly harsh conditions.
"[We filmed it] at 10,000 feet and our coldest temperatures were negative-38," she said. "There were days when we would get to work and I would actually be a little bit afraid about what was gonna happen to us when we got out of that car, just because it was so cold."
As Elba recalled, as the shooting went on, both stars relied on each other to develop the inner lives of their characters and they both worked to take the movie where it needed to go and to be honest to the story.
"It evolved and it changed and there were things that we did that were nowhere to be found actually on paper," Winslet reflected, adding that the idea of finding love under such circumstances "wasn't even a question to me."
"[I never though] this wasn't believable because it had actually happened in my own life," she added.
Winslet and Rocknroll got engaged in the summer of 2012 and later tied the knot at a private ceremony later that year. The pair then welcomed their first child together, Bear Blaze, in December 2013.
As for the Branson-owned luxury island where the pair met, it has recently been devastated once again by Hurricane Irma, which has destroyed several properties and homes.
Winslet and Elba's adventure drama, The Mountain Between Us, hits theaters Oct. 6.