EXCLUSIVE: Kate Winslet Recalls Meeting Husband During Necker Island Fire: I Ran Out With 'a Bra & Passports'

In the film, Winslet and Elba star as two strangers who, after their charter plane crashes on a snow-covered mountain, form a connection to face the perilous wilderness and unforgiving climate as they attempt to find safety and be rescued.

According to Winslet, when she first read the script she was blown away by the "sheer size and scale of it," and that feeling only intensified when it came time to shoot the film in some truly harsh conditions.

"[We filmed it] at 10,000 feet and our coldest temperatures were negative-38," she said. "There were days when we would get to work and I would actually be a little bit afraid about what was gonna happen to us when we got out of that car, just because it was so cold."