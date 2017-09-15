EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Hahn Reveals the Sweet Way She Convinced Susan Sarandon to Do ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

Kathryn Hahn won’t take credit for it, but you can totally thank her for bringing Susan Sarandon back to the big screen.

The actresses star in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 megahit Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, and from what Hahn told ET at Audi’s pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday, she sealed the deal.

“I wrote her such a love letter to get her to do it,” she reveals. “I was like, we all wanted her so badly, ‘cause I was like, ‘Only one woman in the world could make [my character] Carla feel small, and that's her mother, and if that person could be you it would be so amazing.’ So we're so lucky!”

“I don’t think it was me [who convinced her],” Hahn adds. “But I certainly tried to help.”