EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Hahn Reveals the Sweet Way She Convinced Susan Sarandon to Do ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’
Kathryn Hahn won’t take credit for it, but you can totally thank her for bringing Susan Sarandon back to the big screen.
The actresses star in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 megahit Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, and from what Hahn told ET at Audi’s pre-Emmys party at the Highlight Room atop the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday, she sealed the deal.
“I wrote her such a love letter to get her to do it,” she reveals. “I was like, we all wanted her so badly, ‘cause I was like, ‘Only one woman in the world could make [my character] Carla feel small, and that's her mother, and if that person could be you it would be so amazing.’ So we're so lucky!”
“I don’t think it was me [who convinced her],” Hahn adds. “But I certainly tried to help.”
“I mean, she's a goddess,” she gushes. “I could barely be in a scene with her. It was like, every scene would start and I'd be like, Thelma and Louise! Dead Man Walking! … Every Susan Sarandon movie would, like, click in front of my eyes. I'd, like, have to shake it off … She's amazing.”
You can see just how amazing Sarandon -- and Hahn -- are when A Bad Moms Christmas comes to theaters in November. For now, Hahn is gearing up for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. She’s nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Transparent. Unfortunately, she tells ET that fans won’t see her character, Rabbi Raquel, back in season four, premiering later this month.
“I love the Rabbi so much, but she needed a little hiatus,” she says. “I think she needed a break from the Pfeffermans.”
“I'll be back, I think, for the fifth season,” Hahn promises. “I'm excited as everybody to see what happens. I love it so much.”
For more Hahn, check out the full trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas below.