EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She'll Be a Judge on 'The Voice' and Not 'American Idol'

"I had to interview with Ryan Seacrest recently, it was so weird," she shared. "We've never been on, like, opposing networks and so it was funny. We had a good laugh about it."

Of course, Clarkson said she'll be cheering on fellow Idol alum Jennifer Hudson's debut as a Voice coach on Monday night's season 13 premiere.

"I love her," Clarkson gushed. "I love, first of all, just the confidence that she has, and I had so much fun with her."

She also acknowledged her and Hudson's advantages when it comes to judging a singing competition.

"I think there is a difference being one of the contestants previously on a show like this," she noted. "I think that does carry weight."

As for her own Idol win in 2002, she revealed she was actually hoping to get second place -- but not for the reasons one might think!

"I don't like to lose, let's be real," she stressed. "The reason why I didn't is because I found out, Justin [Guarini] and I both found out that last week, that whoever won had to do this movie."

She's of course referring to 2003's From Justin to Kelly.

"Ain't no Meryl Streep here, I was like, 'Nope,'" Clarkson recalled, adding that she cried constantly on set. "I hated it."

"I obviously tried to put my best foot forward, it's just, like, that's my best foot forward," she continued with a laugh. "This is it."

These days, she still has a sense of humor about the film.

"Even my nanny loves it," she shared. "I'm like, 'If you show my child that, you are fired.'"

Clarkson has definitely come a long way since her Idol days and is gearing up for her highly anticipated album, Meaning of Life, out Oct. 27.

"This album is literally the chapter of my life, that is, I'm blessed, man," Clarkson said. "I love my life and it definitely bleeds through this album."

The singer couldn't be more content with her husband and their two kids, 3-year-old daughter River and 1-year-old son Remi.

"I'm very strict," she says of her parenting style. "You're going to get it done or you're going to go get in trouble. Our nannies too -- we're strict on them making sure they're strict on our kids. I don't want ... they're already super privileged, y'all!"