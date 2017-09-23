EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Says Husband Brandon Blackstock Inspired Her New Music: 'He Makes Me Feel So Sexy'

We can thank Kelly Clarkson's husband for her new album.

ET's Kevin Frazier sat down with the 35-year-old singer on Thursday, where she revealed that her hubby, Brandon Blackstock, inspired her new music.

"He makes me feel so sexy," she confessed. "I already am a confident woman -- I don't think that's a secret. But I love being with somebody who is unafraid of making you feel sexy."

"I always make fun of him, like, 'Why are you touching my behind in public?'" she explained. "He'll like, goose me or something, somewhere, and I'm like, 'What are you doing?!' but I really like it."