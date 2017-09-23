EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Says Husband Brandon Blackstock Inspired Her New Music: 'He Makes Me Feel So Sexy'
We can thank Kelly Clarkson's husband for her new album.
ET's Kevin Frazier sat down with the 35-year-old singer on Thursday, where she revealed that her hubby, Brandon Blackstock, inspired her new music.
"He makes me feel so sexy," she confessed. "I already am a confident woman -- I don't think that's a secret. But I love being with somebody who is unafraid of making you feel sexy."
"I always make fun of him, like, 'Why are you touching my behind in public?'" she explained. "He'll like, goose me or something, somewhere, and I'm like, 'What are you doing?!' but I really like it."
Blackstock definitely brings out Clarkson's sexy side, but that's not all her new album, The Meaning of Life, is about.
"Anytime our 16-year-old asks me questions, you know, life questions, it's always like, just calm down and don't take it all to heart. You gotta be easier about life. Let it go," she said. "You cannot control people, you can't control what they're gonna say, you can't control them being mean. Let it go, live your life and do what you feel is right."
Clarkson, who is mom to 1-year-old Remy, 3-year-old River and stepmom to Blackstock's kids from a previous marriage, 10-year-old Seth and 16-year-old Savannah, doesn't mind the questions. In fact, she says she's at "an amazing point in my life."
"Once I turned 30, my shoulder relaxed. Everything was like, 'OK, we can't be all things to all people all the time," she shared, before revealing that she and Blackstock are done having kids. "We got four children. I think we're solid. We're a band."
Though Clarkson is done having children, she isn't done learning about herself.
"I think being a parent, you learn more about yourself rather than your children. I am identical to Jeanne Taylor, my mother, and in the best way," she said, adding that while she's "very strict," there's no "good cop, bad cop scenario" in her house.
"They're already super privileged," she reasoned. "I don't want them to be coddled. I want them to be independent and I want them to be strong and just grateful and appreciative humans."
Clarkson's album, The Meaning of Life, drops on Oct. 27th.
See more on the American Idol alum in the video below.