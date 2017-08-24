EXCLUSIVE: Kelsea Ballerini Turns Up the Heat at ACM Honors in Sexy Red Gown: 'It Was Time'

This week has also brought major news for one of her closest music advocates, Taylor Swift, who will be releasing her sixth album, Reputation, in November -- just one week after Ballerini drops her sophomore album, Unapologetically.

"I'm so excited for her... It's gonna be really cool to be able to come out at the same time and do the award show circuits together, because it's girl time," Ballerini said. "It's awesome."