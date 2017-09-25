EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have 'Moved Past' Extortion Scandal, Source Says

Looks like Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are just fine after the comedian was caught up in an extortion and cheating scandal earlier this month.



A source tells ET that the couple is keeping a united front after the 38-year-old Jumanji star was allegedly targeted by an extortionist claiming to have a sexually incriminating video of Hart. Hart later took to Instagram, where he apologized to his wife and kids for his "bad error and judgment."

"Kevin and Eniko have moved past this," the source says. "Eniko is fine. She thought it was going to be worse."

The source says Parrish never thought of leaving Hart.