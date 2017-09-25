EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Have 'Moved Past' Extortion Scandal, Source Says
Looks like Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are just fine after the comedian was caught up in an extortion and cheating scandal earlier this month.
A source tells ET that the couple is keeping a united front after the 38-year-old Jumanji star was allegedly targeted by an extortionist claiming to have a sexually incriminating video of Hart. Hart later took to Instagram, where he apologized to his wife and kids for his "bad error and judgment."
"Kevin and Eniko have moved past this," the source says. "Eniko is fine. She thought it was going to be worse."
The source says Parrish never thought of leaving Hart.
"Absolutely not," the source says when it comes to whether or not there was any talk of divorce, adding that Parrish was supporting her husband.
According to the source, the two are now focusing on moving forward and anticipating the arrival of their baby. In fact, an extravagant baby shower is in the works.
"Eniko does everything big," the source explains. "And her shower is no exception."
Last week, Montia Sabbag, the woman who alleged to have spent time with Hart in his hotel room last month in Las Vegas, told her side of the story in a press conference. Sabbag said she was also a victim, and did not attempt to extort Hart. ET later talked to her attorney, Lisa Bloom, who further claimed that "Montia had a brief, intimate relationship" with Hart.
Bloom also gave "disturbing" details of the alleged video that was taken of Hart and Sabbag in his hotel room.
