EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Is Focusing on Keeping Family Together After Alleged Failed Extortion Attempt

Kevin Hart is committed to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children, Hendrix and Heaven.

After the 38-year-old actor posted a video to Instagram on Saturday and apologized to his family and kids for a "bad error and judgement," a source close to Hart tells ET that he's doing "OK."

"The most important thing right now is his family," the source says. "He needs to keep his family together."