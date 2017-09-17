EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Is Focusing on Keeping Family Together After Alleged Failed Extortion Attempt
Kevin Hart is committed to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children, Hendrix and Heaven.
After the 38-year-old actor posted a video to Instagram on Saturday and apologized to his family and kids for a "bad error and judgement," a source close to Hart tells ET that he's doing "OK."
"The most important thing right now is his family," the source says. "He needs to keep his family together."
Hart's rep also released a statement to ET after the comedian spoke out on Instagram. "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," his rep revealed. "As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles field office for the FBI tells ET in regards to the reported Hart investigation, "We don't confirm/deny the existence of investigations."
"Sending so many apologies to my wife and kids," Hart captioned his emotional Instagram video. "I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all."
In July, the Jumanji star faced persistent cheating allegations, after photos and video surfaced of him with other women outside of a Miami Beach hotel. Hart has previously denied he was unfaithful, telling ET's Kevin Frazier, "It's absolutely not true."
He also posted a handful of Instagram Stories laughing off the cheating claims.
Here's more on the infidelity allegations that Hart has faced: