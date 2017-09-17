News

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Is Focusing on Keeping Family Together After Alleged Failed Extortion Attempt

By Jackie Willis‍
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart
Photo: Instagram

Kevin Hart is committed to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his two children, Hendrix and Heaven. 

After the 38-year-old actor posted a video to Instagram on Saturday and apologized to his family and kids for a "bad error and judgement," a source close to Hart tells ET that he's doing "OK."

"The most important thing right now is his family," the source says. "He needs to keep his family together."

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Kisses Eniko Parrish's Bare Baby Bump, Jokes He's Going to Be a 'Thug Dad'

Hart's rep also released a statement to ET after the comedian spoke out on Instagram. "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt," his rep revealed. "As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles field office for the FBI tells ET in regards to the reported Hart investigation, "We don't confirm/deny the existence of investigations."

"Sending so many apologies to my wife and kids," Hart captioned his emotional Instagram video. "I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all."

WATCH: Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares Her Pregnancy Workout -- and It's Pretty Intense!

In July, the Jumanji star faced persistent cheating allegations, after photos and video surfaced of him with other women outside of a Miami Beach hotel. Hart has previously denied he was unfaithful, telling ET's Kevin Frazier, "It's absolutely not true."

He also posted a handful of Instagram Stories laughing off the cheating claims.

Here's more on the infidelity allegations that Hart has faced: 