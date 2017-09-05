EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Kisses Eniko Parrish's Bare Baby Bump, Jokes He's Going to Be a 'Thug Dad'

Hart also said he won't be filming the birth of his third child.

"Yeah, I ain't going on that bottom half. You ain't going down there -- you don't want to go own there and see what they do to you," he joked. "We don't need to see that mess!"

On a more serious note, Hart shared that Parrish is doing great in the last leg of her pregnancy.

"She feels great. I roll her around a lot when we're at the house," he said. "Listen, she is definitely in good spirits. We're close, we're like a month and a half away. She has no cravings, no crazy mood swings."

Hart said the couple already has a name for their baby boy, and that it was a "family decision." He also joked that he won't have to do a thing when the baby comes, thanks to his kids and his wife.

"I got a boy comin', man. I'm gonna talk to him every once in a while," he explained. "I'm like, 'Yo, what up? You good?' That's my point, I don't have to do nothin'. ... My daughter is 12, my son is nine about to be 10, my wife is right there -- what I got to do something for? I don't got to do nothin'. It's thug life over here, baby."

However, he did admit to already owning a BabyBjorn carrier.

"So, I'm definitely going to rock that, my whole thing is being a cool dad," he explained. "I'm also thinking about inventing, you know, those hip pouches. What I'm thinking about doing is ... where the baby could just be in this thing on my hip and I can chill."

"I just throw the baby on the hip, so that way I don't really got to do nothing with my hands," he continued. "I can be like, 'Yo, what up?' and you'll be like, 'Kev, what's that?' and I'm like, 'It's my baby, you know what I mean, on my hip.' I'm just being different. My thing is as a thug dad, you got to learn how to mix it up, Kev."