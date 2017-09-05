EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart Kisses Eniko Parrish's Bare Baby Bump, Jokes He's Going to Be a 'Thug Dad'
Kevin Hart is more than ready to welcome his first child with wife Eniko Parrish.
Hart and Parrish are expecting a baby boy, and the 33-year-old model is due in just two months. Hart also has two kids with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, 12-year-old Heaven and 9-year-old Hendrix.
ET recently spoke with the couple at Top Golf during Hart's charity event, HartBeat Weekend in Las Vegas, and the two were hilarious when talking about how they'll handle their upcoming parenting duties. Hart claimed he won't be changing diapers or be crying in the delivery room, however, Parrish hilariously set him straight.
"I'm real with mine, cuz! You ain't never going to see me shed no tears!" Hart joked to ET's Kevin Frazier, before addressing Parrish. "Babe, what am I? Tell him what am I."
"He claims he's a thug," Parrish said. "He's not. Babe, you're going to be changing diapers!"
Hart also said he won't be filming the birth of his third child.
"Yeah, I ain't going on that bottom half. You ain't going down there -- you don't want to go own there and see what they do to you," he joked. "We don't need to see that mess!"
On a more serious note, Hart shared that Parrish is doing great in the last leg of her pregnancy.
"She feels great. I roll her around a lot when we're at the house," he said. "Listen, she is definitely in good spirits. We're close, we're like a month and a half away. She has no cravings, no crazy mood swings."
Hart said the couple already has a name for their baby boy, and that it was a "family decision." He also joked that he won't have to do a thing when the baby comes, thanks to his kids and his wife.
"I got a boy comin', man. I'm gonna talk to him every once in a while," he explained. "I'm like, 'Yo, what up? You good?' That's my point, I don't have to do nothin'. ... My daughter is 12, my son is nine about to be 10, my wife is right there -- what I got to do something for? I don't got to do nothin'. It's thug life over here, baby."
However, he did admit to already owning a BabyBjorn carrier.
"So, I'm definitely going to rock that, my whole thing is being a cool dad," he explained. "I'm also thinking about inventing, you know, those hip pouches. What I'm thinking about doing is ... where the baby could just be in this thing on my hip and I can chill."
"I just throw the baby on the hip, so that way I don't really got to do nothing with my hands," he continued. "I can be like, 'Yo, what up?' and you'll be like, 'Kev, what's that?' and I'm like, 'It's my baby, you know what I mean, on my hip.' I'm just being different. My thing is as a thug dad, you got to learn how to mix it up, Kev."
The weekend marked Hart's fourth Hartbeat Weekend, based at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, featuring headliners Dave Chappelle and Usher. A portion of the weekend’s proceeds will go towards Kevin Hart Charities benefiting BrittiCares International, a nonprofit organization committed to finding new ways to improve the quality of life for children who have been diagnosed with cancer.
"You know, this year we definitely made a bang with having Chappelle come out and perform," he said. "Usher came out and performed, you know, French Montana was there. ... The charitable component is escalating and getting bigger as well. We just see the numbers going up from attendance, and that's what it's about for me -- it's about getting people to come out and have a great time."
Hart also briefly discussed encouraging his celebrity friends to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief on social media with the hashtag #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge. The comedian said he knew his pals, such as Dwayne Johnson, would pull through.
"I don't think it's about being impressed -- I think that I know my friends," Hart said. "And I know people in my circle, and I know how we operate. So, me initiating, you know, the whole donating idea behind Hurricane Harvey and what was going on was just simply to get other people to say, 'You know what? Yeah, let's go.' Let's drive and drive and drive and, you know, right now we're at a nice figure. I think we're at about $1.5 million."
