EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kevyn Aucoin: Beauty & the Beast in Me’ Features Rare Home Video of J.Lo, Janet Jackson -- Watch!

Get ready to see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like you’ve never seen them before.

ET has your exclusive first look at Kevyn Aucoin: Beauty & the Beast in Me, Logo’s new documentary about the late, famed celebrity makeup artist. It features tons of never-before-seen home movies from Aucoin’s collection, including Jennifer Lopez goofing off on set of her “If You Had My Love” music video, as well as silly moments with Tina Turner and Janet Jackson.

“Kevyn, you know, was getting to be the go-to celebrity makeup artist, for sure,” friend and client Amber Valletta shares.