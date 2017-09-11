EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kevyn Aucoin: Beauty & the Beast in Me’ Features Rare Home Video of J.Lo, Janet Jackson -- Watch!
Get ready to see some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like you’ve never seen them before.
ET has your exclusive first look at Kevyn Aucoin: Beauty & the Beast in Me, Logo’s new documentary about the late, famed celebrity makeup artist. It features tons of never-before-seen home movies from Aucoin’s collection, including Jennifer Lopez goofing off on set of her “If You Had My Love” music video, as well as silly moments with Tina Turner and Janet Jackson.
“Kevyn, you know, was getting to be the go-to celebrity makeup artist, for sure,” friend and client Amber Valletta shares.
“Kevyn’s biggest motivation to succeed was his abandonment issues,” Aucoin’s ex-boyfriend and business manager, Eric Sakas, says. “He had this thought that, if I work with you and you become my friend, and I make you pretty, then you won’t abandon me. I absolutely think he was looking for a mother figure in the people that he worked with.”
“I do think that, on some level, he used celebrity and working with celebrities to kind of fill up that void,” he adds.
Kevyn Aucoin: Beauty & the Beast in Me premieres Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on Logo.