EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian & Zendaya’s Brow Queen Kelley Baker Gives Step-By-Step On How to Get A-List Brows!

Want to achieve the perfect A-list brows?

ET’s beauty series, How-To Hollywood, is breaking down how you can achieve the perfect Hollywood brow all celebs are dying to have!

This week, we invited celebrity brow specialist to the stars, Kelley Baker, to show us how to get those picture perfect brows she’s known for creating -- at home!

Over the past 15 years that Kelley's been in the brow game, she's built her own waxing and brow shaping studio in Venice, California, and created her own line of self-titled products, Kelley Baker Brows. Kelley explains that because of her Virgo sign (Virgo's are said to pay close attention to detail), her products must be perfect for the consumer.