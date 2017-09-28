EXCLUSIVE: Kiersey Clemons Teases That 'Flashpoint's Iris West Might Be From a Different Time!
Talk about a confusing timeline!
Comic book fans are already familiar with Candice Patton's portrayal of Iris West, Barry Allen's love interest on CW's The Flash. But now it's almost time to get ready for a new Iris, as Kiersey Clemons takes on the role for the big screen in Flashpoint, a part of the DC cinematic universe.
ET caught up with the actress at the premiere of her film Flatliners, in theaters Sept. 29, to get the details on how her version of Barry Allen's girl -- opposite Ezra Miller as the Fastest Man Alive -- will be different from her TV counterpart.
"I mean, to be honest, I haven't tried to pull from her at all," she said. "I want my Iris West to be its own world."
Miller will don The Flash's red suit in Justice League this fall, before the standalone movie hits theaters in 2020. And according to Clemons, there's still some debate about how they'll be developing her character, as well as her relationship with the big-screen speedster.
"Because of going back and forth past and future with The Flash, you don't even know what time period you actually meet Iris," she added.
The movie will reportedly be tackling the comics' particularly tricky Flashpoint plot, which involves multiple timelines.
"We're in the process of still replacing our director," the 23-year-old revealed. "We just got a new script."
And for now, the cast is stuck waiting like the rest of us.
"Me and Ezra, I guess, are just hanging out!" Clemons said.
