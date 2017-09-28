EXCLUSIVE: Kiersey Clemons Teases That 'Flashpoint's Iris West Might Be From a Different Time!

Talk about a confusing timeline!

Comic book fans are already familiar with Candice Patton's portrayal of Iris West, Barry Allen's love interest on CW's The Flash. But now it's almost time to get ready for a new Iris, as Kiersey Clemons takes on the role for the big screen in Flashpoint, a part of the DC cinematic universe.

ET caught up with the actress at the premiere of her film Flatliners, in theaters Sept. 29, to get the details on how her version of Barry Allen's girl -- opposite Ezra Miller as the Fastest Man Alive -- will be different from her TV counterpart.

"I mean, to be honest, I haven't tried to pull from her at all," she said. "I want my Iris West to be its own world."