EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Support 'Privacy' of Surrogate, 'Won't Make Any Wild Demands'

The couple also isn't making the surrogate adhere to any outrageous rules.

"Kim and Kanye wouldn’t make any wild demands -- they just want a healthy pregnancy," the source notes.

In June, a source close to couple told ET that aside from refraining from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy, the surrogate also agreed to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, and also can't use hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

When it comes to the financial aspect of the agreement, the source said that Kim and Kanye agreed to pay the surrogate 10 monthly installments of $4,500, totaling $45,000. If there are multiple children, the surrogate will get $5,000 for each additional baby, and if the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000. Kim and Kanye were also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

Kim has been open about wanting a third child, but had notoriously difficult pregnancies with both her 4-year-old daughter, North, and her 1-year-old son, Saint.

"This was always the plan. After the complications with the other pregnancies they knew they wanted to go the surrogacy route for the next baby," our source says. "They took their time finding the right woman to carry their baby and of course they are being very hands-on during this process."