EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘Liar’ and ‘Not a Good Person’ on 'KUWTK' -- Watch!

Kim Kardashian really isn’t holding back when it comes to Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim has some harsh thoughts about Caitlyn on the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and ET has your exclusive first look! Kim and Kourtney travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to hang with little sister Khloe -- and moments after their arrival, Kim gets a new email about Caitlyn’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which had yet to be released.

“It says in Caitlyn’s book, ‘Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex,’” Kim reads. “‘Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty.’”