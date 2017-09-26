EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner a ‘Liar’ and ‘Not a Good Person’ on 'KUWTK' -- Watch!
Kim Kardashian really isn’t holding back when it comes to Caitlyn Jenner.
Kim has some harsh thoughts about Caitlyn on the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and ET has your exclusive first look! Kim and Kourtney travel to Cleveland, Ohio, to hang with little sister Khloe -- and moments after their arrival, Kim gets a new email about Caitlyn’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which had yet to be released.
“It says in Caitlyn’s book, ‘Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex,’” Kim reads. “‘Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty.’”
“That’s not true!” Khloe cuts in. “Like, what?”
“Like, to sell a book, you’re gonna make something up?” Kourtney asks.
“Dad so believed in him,” Kim says. “It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it, but don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So, she lied to me, ‘cause that is about me, if it’s about our dad.”
“My relationship with Caitlyn was strained,” Kim adds in a confessional. “I was just trying to just be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you.”
“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she tells her sisters. “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”
