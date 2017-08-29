EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Jokes She'll Be a 'Single Parent' While Jay Cutler Plays for the Miami Dolphins
Looks like Kristin Cavallari will be cheering on her husband, Jay Cutler, from home this year as he prepares for his 12th season with the NFL.
The 30-year-old fashionista stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview on Tuesday, where she revealed that she has no plans to move to Miami, Florida, following the news that Cutler signed a one-year, $10 million deal to play for the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.
"So, I'm a single parent for the next five months," the former Laguna Beach star joked to ET's Katie Krause. "It's a little chaotic, but in the best way."
Instead, she'll "stay put" in Nashville, Tennessee, with their three kids, sons Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 1.
"We just moved there, actually, a few months ago, full time," she explained. "And both my boys are in school. It doesn't make sense to pack up the family just for five months."
"My kids are great," she continued. "They're good kids for the most part. Of course we have our stuff, but it actually hasn't been as hard as I thought it was going to be, being a single parent. I have an amazing nanny, my mother-in-law is there with my kids right now, so I couldn't do it without them."
While they won't be able to support Daddy in person as he trains each week, Cavallari is planning to take her kids to all of Cutler's home games at Hard Rock Stadium.
"Sorry, Jay," Cavallari joked again. "We'll see ya when we see ya!"
"It's an hour-and-a-half flight, so it's very doable -- it could be worse," she added. "But it's going to be fun for the kids. Once we're in Miami, we're on the beach, they're going to have so much fun. The boys love going to the games."
She admitted, however, that the distance has "been hard" on her boys while Cutler's been at training camp.
"They're old enough now, they get that Daddy's gone," the blond beauty shared, telling ET that there have been plenty of FaceTime chats already. "But once we're down there, and we'll be back and forth a lot, they're going to be very excited. They're very into football, watching him on TV for these couple pre-season games has been really fun."
Kristin Cavallari is here to chat about her jewelry line "Uncommon James," family life and more!Posted by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Although Cavallari seems to have it all together on the outside, she admits that balancing motherhood with her career can be difficult (and very unglamorous!) at times.
"I don't look like this every day," she confessed. "Listen, taking my boys to school, I'm in leggings, I'm in no makeup, it just is what it is. That's my everyday life."
In addition to raising her kids and booking trips, Cavallari's also been hard at work on the second collection for her Uncommon James jewelry line, which launched on Tuesday. She said she kept the pieces "dainty and very simple" for fall/winter.
"I'm just having so much fun," she said. "Uncommon James is my company -- so, I launched my own company. It's the first time in my life I've had complete creative freedom."
"I get to do what I want," she added. "I get to design jewelry I love and want to wear and it's just great."