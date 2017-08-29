EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Jokes She'll Be a 'Single Parent' While Jay Cutler Plays for the Miami Dolphins

Looks like Kristin Cavallari will be cheering on her husband, Jay Cutler, from home this year as he prepares for his 12th season with the NFL.

The 30-year-old fashionista stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview on Tuesday, where she revealed that she has no plans to move to Miami, Florida, following the news that Cutler signed a one-year, $10 million deal to play for the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.