EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Weighs in on 'Siesta Key' & Talks Keeping in Touch With 'Laguna Beach' Co-Stars

"No, [I don't watch Siesta Key]. But I've heard a lot about it," Cavallari told ET. "I've heard a lot of people say that it's a wannabe Laguna Beach and it's not good," she added with a laugh. Since the series' debut, one cast member in particular, Juliette Porter, has been compared to Cavallari, something that the designer says she had no idea about.

"I don't even know. I'm gonna have to look her up," she said. "I just saw, I never go on Twitter anymore, and I happened to be on Twitter, I think it was when it first aired. So, I was like, 'Why do I have all these mentions?' and then I was reading a couple and everyone was like, 'Oh my god [it's like Laguna Beach']."

While she doesn't have any intention to watch Siesta Key, Cavallari thinks it's "cool" that MTV may be trying to recreate the Laguna Beach glory days.

"I loved MTV back in the day. Singled Out, TRL," she added. "That was cool MTV. So, hey, if you guys wanna try to redo that [and] it does well, good for you."