EXCLUSIVE: Kristin Cavallari Weighs in on 'Siesta Key' & Talks Keeping in Touch With 'Laguna Beach' Co-Stars
Kristin Cavallari has left Laguna Beach, but she still stays in touch!
The 30-year-old former reality star chatted with ET's Katie Krause earlier this week about staying close with her high school pals and if she watches MTV's new reality show, Siesta Key.
"No, [I don't watch Siesta Key]. But I've heard a lot about it," Cavallari told ET. "I've heard a lot of people say that it's a wannabe Laguna Beach and it's not good," she added with a laugh. Since the series' debut, one cast member in particular, Juliette Porter, has been compared to Cavallari, something that the designer says she had no idea about.
"I don't even know. I'm gonna have to look her up," she said. "I just saw, I never go on Twitter anymore, and I happened to be on Twitter, I think it was when it first aired. So, I was like, 'Why do I have all these mentions?' and then I was reading a couple and everyone was like, 'Oh my god [it's like Laguna Beach']."
While she doesn't have any intention to watch Siesta Key, Cavallari thinks it's "cool" that MTV may be trying to recreate the Laguna Beach glory days.
"I loved MTV back in the day. Singled Out, TRL," she added. "That was cool MTV. So, hey, if you guys wanna try to redo that [and] it does well, good for you."
Meanwhile, Cavallari continues to spend time with her old TV show pals, including Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.
"I talk to Heidi and Audrina [Patridge] all the time," the mother of three shared. "Both Alex's from Laguna, who have babies. Literally, everyone has become a mom. It's really cool to see."
She even recently hung out with Montag, who is expecting her first child with Pratt, at a pop-up for her jewelry company, Uncommon James, and posted a pic on Instagram, writing, "This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt."
Pratt and Montag have even jokingly said that they're hoping their baby boy marries Cavallari's 1-year-old daughter, Saylor, with husband Jay Cutler.
"That's hilarious," Cavallari laughed. "So she'll be a slightly cougar... I mean, OK, bring it! We'll see!"
While the former SoCal girl and her family currently live in Nashville, she already has plans to bring her daughter and two sons, 5-year-old Camden and 3-year-old Jaxson, on play dates in Los Angeles.
"Emmys weekend, I'm bringing the whole crew out and everything," she shared. "Obviously [Pratt and Montag's] baby won't be born yet, but yes, you know, the kids do come out here with me, so it would be fun to get them together."
