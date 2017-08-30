EXCLUSIVE: Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano Get Awkward About Pee-Shyness in 'The Big Sick' Deleted Scene

The Big Sick, directed by Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer) and inspired by Nanjiani and co-writer Emily V. Gordon's real-life romance, centers on a comedian whose Pakistani parents are attempting to set him up with a bride of their choosing while, at the same time, his secret girlfriend slips into a medically induced coma. ET sat down with the couple, where Nanjiani and Gordon revealed the extent to which they had to run the fictional versions of their parents past their actual parents.

"We didn't send them the script, but we both told our families, like, Here's what's accurate. Here's what we changed. We talked them through it pretty extensively," Nanjiani explained.

"My parents had some third act notes," Gordon joked. "I asked my parents, like, Just tell me stories about when I was sick. Tell me whatever, and I'm not saying it's going to end up in the movie... And most of it didn't. But it actually was really cool to talk through with them stuff that we had not really talked about before. They kept referencing how they did my laundry and they couldn't believe how many pairs of underwear I had."

"That sounds unimportant, them doing laundry, but that was the only way they could take care of you," Nanjiani said. "They couldn't fix your illness, but they could hang the curtains or take care of getting your car fixed."

The Big Sick is available digitally now and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 19, along with additional deleted scenes, cast commentary and a featurette called "The Bigger Sick: Stick Around for More Laughs."