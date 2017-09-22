EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Couldn't Wait to Have Kids 'Someday' in 2013 -- Watch!

The makeup mogul has always been vocal about having her own family. Last January, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a then 18-year-old Kylie told Caitlyn Jenner that she felt that 25 was a good age to have kids.

"I feel like 30 is too late," she replied to Caitlyn, who had suggested 30 years old. "Every psychic said I'm only gonna have two kids."

Meanwhile, in a 2015 interview with ELLE UK, Jenner expressed that "once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram."

"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore," she added.

