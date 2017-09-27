EXCLUSIVE: Kyra Sedgwick Is Distraught Over Her Missing Child in 'Ten Days in the Valley' Sneak Peek

Ten Days in the Valley could be your newest fall obsession.

In ABC's 10-episode freshman drama, Kyra Sedgwick plays Jane Sadler, a television writer who burns the midnight oil one evening to meet an early morning script deadline, only to discover her daughter has been abducted from her own home.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Sunday's debut episode, in which Jane is hysterically crying over the sudden disappearance of her child.

Crumbled to the floor and sobbing uncontrollably the morning after her daughter's abduction, lead detective on the missing person's case, John Bird (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), arrives to update Jane on the status of the search.