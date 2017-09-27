EXCLUSIVE: Kyra Sedgwick Is Distraught Over Her Missing Child in 'Ten Days in the Valley' Sneak Peek
Ten Days in the Valley could be your newest fall obsession.
In ABC's 10-episode freshman drama, Kyra Sedgwick plays Jane Sadler, a television writer who burns the midnight oil one evening to meet an early morning script deadline, only to discover her daughter has been abducted from her own home.
ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from Sunday's debut episode, in which Jane is hysterically crying over the sudden disappearance of her child.
Crumbled to the floor and sobbing uncontrollably the morning after her daughter's abduction, lead detective on the missing person's case, John Bird (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), arrives to update Jane on the status of the search.
"Look, I'm going to have to drive you in," Detective Bird tells Jane, after breaking the news that her ex-husband -- whom she believed to be responsible for her daughter's disappearance -- was no longer in police custody.
"Forensics found something," he explains, which catches Jane's attention.
"What do you mean?" she says, sitting up almost immediately as she wipes away her tears.
"I'm going to have to talk it through," Bird says, not giving her an inch of intel. "I'll be out front when you're ready."
Is Jane a potential suspect in her daughter's case?
Creator Tassie Cameron revealed the impetus for the show's concept in August, sharing that the plot was a "recurring nightmare" she had been having.
"I was working alone late at night in my writing shed about 10 feet away from my house, and [the nightmare] would be I'd finish writing, and I would come, and my back door would be locked, and I'd break in, and my kid would be gone," Cameron said. "I don't have recurring nightmares very often, so when I do, I try and listen to them. I thought I would sort of write it out of my system. I think my shrink would probably say it was the pressures and the worries about being a stressed out, single mother juggling a career."
Ten Days in the Valley premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.