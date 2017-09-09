EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga on Getting Boyfriend's Input on Her Career: 'I Ask That Of Many People In My Life'

Though the documentary is based on Gaga's life, the singer revealed that she would be seeing it for the first time at Friday's premiere.

"No, [I'm not nervous to watch it]," she told ET. "I'm excited."

"I wanted to share a bit of myself that I hadn't shared yet with the fans, but I didn't want to do it on my own," she told reporters at the event. "I don't think that I can be objective about myself."

"My biggest fear was that it would be a commercial, or it would lack in authenticity and it would feel as though I was pandering to people to love me, so I gave Chris full access, once I decided I trusted him," she said. "There are wonderful, amazing men in my life, and Chris is no exception."