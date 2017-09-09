EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga on Getting Boyfriend's Input on Her Career: 'I Ask That Of Many People In My Life'
Lady Gaga may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but she still seeks advice from her friends and family.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with the 31-year-old singer at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Gaga: Five Foot Two, where she opened up about the vulnerable moments portrayed in the documentary.
RELATED: Lady Gaga Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her Chronic Pain
"It's not just about it being my boyfriend," she said of moments in the Chris Moukarbel-directed film when she runs off stage to ask boyfriend Christian Carino how she did during a performance. "I ask that of many people in my life, and my family, all the time."
"At the end of the day, I'm my father's daughter, my mother's daughter, my sister's sister," she added, revealing that her sister, Natali, designed the jacket she wore to the premiere.
"I feel so honored to be wearing my sister's jacket, that she designed with Lanotta Studios... and in a way, tonight is about her and not really about me," she confessed.
RELATED: Lady Gaga Laughs, Cries and Gets 'Stoned in Grandma's Car' in 'Five Foot Two' Doc Teaser -- Watch!
Though the documentary is based on Gaga's life, the singer revealed that she would be seeing it for the first time at Friday's premiere.
"No, [I'm not nervous to watch it]," she told ET. "I'm excited."
"I wanted to share a bit of myself that I hadn't shared yet with the fans, but I didn't want to do it on my own," she told reporters at the event. "I don't think that I can be objective about myself."
"My biggest fear was that it would be a commercial, or it would lack in authenticity and it would feel as though I was pandering to people to love me, so I gave Chris full access, once I decided I trusted him," she said. "There are wonderful, amazing men in my life, and Chris is no exception."
RELATED: Lady Gaga Postpones Concert in Montreal: 'I Couldn't be More Devastated'
See more on Gaga: Five Foot Two, which premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix, in the video below.