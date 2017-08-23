EXCLUSIVE: Lakeith Stanfield Reflects on Breakout Year and ‘Crown Heights’

“A lot of it you learn, like in my audition for The Purge,” he recalls. “I’d been rejected so many times that when they called me back, I was surprised. So I learned [not caring], that’s the thing.”

Hailing from Victorville, California, a neighboring city of Los Angeles, Stanfield endured a tough childhood marred by domestic violence at home and not-always-helpful institutions, like the police and child protective services, outside. He began his craft by pretending to be different characters to entertain his family and his natural talent began to blossom. Eventually those tough years led to a string of dream roles.

Stanfield’s first opportunity came in 2008’s Short Term 12, a short that became a full-length film in 2013, in which Stanfield played Marcus alongside Brie Larson in the group home drama. In 2014, he portrayed fallen Civil Rights martyr Jimmie Lee Jackson in Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated Selma, then Bug, a high school bully in Rick Famuyiwa’s critical darling, Dope. Roles in Straight Outta Compton, Miles Ahead and Snowden followed, leading to his breakout 2016 run as the thoughtful stoner Darius in Donald Glover’s Emmy-nominated FX series, Atlanta. Then came his chilling turn as the unsuspecting Andre Hayworth in Jordan Peele’s horror movie Get Out -- the most profitable movie of 2017, according to The Wrap. Peele recently told the LA Times that Stanfield stripped of his cool is a “scary thing;” and it’s clear once you meet him that he’s working to maintain his serenity in the midst of fame’s growing shadow.