EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass Talks Possibility of Justin Timberlake Collaborating With Britney Spears
If Lance Bass had it his way, Justin Timberlake would most certainly collaborate musically with Britney Spears.
ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the *NSYNC member while at the Natural Balance Pet Food Presents: Dog Yoga With Lance Bass event, and he didn't find it too far-fetched that Timberlake would work with his ex-girlfriend again.
MORE: Lance Bass Hilariously Reflects on *NSYNC's 'Awkward Teen Years' and the Memes They've Inspired
"That would be amazing," he said of the two possibly doing a duet.
As for whether there's too much history between Spears and Timberlake for that to happen, Bass thinks they have long since put the past behind them. "I would love to see it happen, and I don't think it's not going to happen," he continued. "They're good. They're friends."
While Bass fully supports the idea, a source close to Timberlake told ET earlier this month that there is still no collaboration in the works between the two singers.
EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass Responds to Justin Timberlake's Reason for Leaving *NSYNC
Next year marks the 20-year anniversary of *NSYNC's debut, self-titled album, which is "perfect timing" as the boy band will also be receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Bass confirmed that he, Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone are all planning to attend the ceremony. "I was telling them, we talk daily on group text, we need to show up wearing the exact same outfits we wore in '98," he quipped. "We used to dress the same, which was so cheesy, but that was the '90s."
WATCH: Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Reveals She Never Listened to *NSYNC Growing Up
This isn't the first time Bass has dished on what *NSYNC has in store for their fans. Here's another exclusive interview with the 38-year-old star, where he talks about the group releasing their beloved Christmas album on vinyl:
EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass Reveals What's Real and What's Fake About Lifetime's Britney Spears Biopic (18832)