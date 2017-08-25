EXCLUSIVE: Lance Bass Talks Possibility of Justin Timberlake Collaborating With Britney Spears

"That would be amazing," he said of the two possibly doing a duet.

As for whether there's too much history between Spears and Timberlake for that to happen, Bass thinks they have long since put the past behind them. "I would love to see it happen, and I don't think it's not going to happen," he continued. "They're good. They're friends."

While Bass fully supports the idea, a source close to Timberlake told ET earlier this month that there is still no collaboration in the works between the two singers.