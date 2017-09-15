EXCLUSIVE: LANCO's 'Greatest Love Story' Comes Full Circle! Brandon Lancaster Marries Tiffany Trotter
The couple behind country music's "Greatest Love Story" has said "I do."
LANCO's Brandon Lancaster and college sweetheart Tiffany Trotter tied the knot on Sunday in a romantic, rustic ceremony outside Nashville, Tennessee, at Mint Springs Farm, surrounded by about 200 of their closest family and friends.
The bride stunned in a lace, form-fitting gown by Maggie Sottero, flanked by bridesmaids in perfectly mismatched blue and grey gowns -- each by a different designer. Tiffany carried an ethereal bouquet of florals plucked straight from the venue as she walked down the aisle to Coldplay's "Til Kingdom Come."
The groom, meanwhile, looked absolutely dapper in a custom Kenneth Cole suit.
"That was the most surreal moment," Brandon said of seeing his bride walk down the aisle. "Seeing this beautiful girl who is my best friend, and who is now going to be my wife. It was like everything was moving in slow motion."
Mr. and Mrs. Lancaster were wed in an indoor/outdoor chapel on-site, with a longtime family friend and pastor from the bride's hometown parish, Justin Walker, officiating the ceremony. Fittingly, Walker also played a role in the early days of Brandon and Tiffany's love story: he was a teacher's assistant in the college philosophy class where they met.
"He was like, 'Why are you making horrible grades on these quizzes? You're a great student,'" Tiffany recalls. "I definitely stopped studying when Brandon and I met each other in that class."
For their ceremony, Brandon and Tiffany opted to exchange two sets of vows each: traditional and personalized.
"It's cool to be tied to that tradition that so many people have been a part of, but also to step aside and put a personal touch to it and express our feelings," Brandon said. "They were personal promises that were based off situations in our lives and things that we've experienced."
The reception was held in a luxe barn on-site, where guests enjoyed catering from The Chef and I, noshed on cake from Dulce Desserts and sipped on a custom-made apple cider cocktail -- appropriately dubbed "Appely Ever After" -- with cider, ginger-flavored vodka, a squeeze of lime, ginger beer and cinnamon on top. Just before dancing the night away, the festivities kicked off with nearly an hour of good old fashioned bluegrass square dancing.
"It creates a sense of community where everybody gets out of their seat and dances, 'cause they tell you what to do," Tiffany explained, with Brandon describing the moment as "pretty epic and wild."
"We were truly surprised with how perfect the day went," Tiffany said, admitting that some of her favorite moments were the quiet ones. "There were little pockets of time that Brandon and I just got to be together, even if we were just waiting to be announced, having little moments that were just us was really special."
That's not to say these two don't know how to party! "Everybody was on the dance floor all night," Brandon said. "The way the wedding ended, everyone was still on the dance floor. We played John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and everyone got in a huge circle and was swaying."
Earlier in the night, the newlyweds shared their first dance to "Let It Be Me" by Ray LaMontagne and the bride sweetly danced with her father to Tim McGraw's "My Little Girl."
But when it came to LANCO's breakout hit single, "Greatest Love Story," the couple had no plans to play it.
"I played it for Tiffany on an acoustic guitar years ago. That was our moment with the song," Lancaster said, admitting that he wasn't surprised that one of their pals ended up putting in a request for the song with their DJ.
That song -- which is currently sitting pretty in the iTunes Top 10 -- has already served as the backdrop for countless proposals this summer, with numerous fans popping the question during LANCO's live performances.
"As a songwriter, as a musician, you always dream of your songs being a part of people's lives," Brandon said. "Music is kinda the soundtrack to our life -- happy times and sad times, maybe a Friday night anthem -- but this one is cool because not only are you now the soundtrack to someone's life, but you're part of their story that they're gonna have forever. It's been a really special thing."
The Lancasters made their getaway in a blue 1949 Cadillac on Sunday night, before boarding a plane to Mexico the next morning for their honeymoon.
"I'm just excited to have uninterrupted time with Brandon," Tiffany gushed. "We're excited to go right after the wedding and get some time together."