EXCLUSIVE: LANCO's 'Greatest Love Story' Comes Full Circle! Brandon Lancaster Marries Tiffany Trotter

The couple behind country music's "Greatest Love Story" has said "I do."

LANCO's Brandon Lancaster and college sweetheart Tiffany Trotter tied the knot on Sunday in a romantic, rustic ceremony outside Nashville, Tennessee, at Mint Springs Farm, surrounded by about 200 of their closest family and friends.

The bride stunned in a lace, form-fitting gown by Maggie Sottero, flanked by bridesmaids in perfectly mismatched blue and grey gowns -- each by a different designer. Tiffany carried an ethereal bouquet of florals plucked straight from the venue as she walked down the aisle to Coldplay's "Til Kingdom Come."

The groom, meanwhile, looked absolutely dapper in a custom Kenneth Cole suit.

"That was the most surreal moment," Brandon said of seeing his bride walk down the aisle. "Seeing this beautiful girl who is my best friend, and who is now going to be my wife. It was like everything was moving in slow motion."