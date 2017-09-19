EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead on How Daughter Dannielynn Copes Without Her Late Mom & Who She Wants Him to Date!

“She told me today, ‘I think you need to go out with Kylie Jenner,’” Birkhead tells ET’s Kevin Frazier during an exclusive interview at their Kentucky home. “I said, ‘Well, she's a little young,’ and she said, ‘OK, what about Kim?’ I said, ‘Well, she’s married,’ and she goes, ‘OK, what about the mom, Kris?’ I [asked why she’d] say that and she goes, ‘I remember she had a frozen yogurt machine in her house.’”

And that's not the only time Dannielynn has tried to pressure her dad into dating.

“We went to a swim party and it was a bunch of moms and I felt out of place, sitting there going, ‘I can do this,’ [while] they’re all gossiping," Birkhead continue. "Then Dannielynn comes over, takes my foot and slides it next to the mother’s foot next to me. She says, ‘Y’all need to get to know each other.’ It’s cute when she tries to push me out of the house and get me to date and do things.”

Birkhead says Dannielynn even “catalogue shops” on the internet, commenting on women that might suit her dad, with her her sights set on pop stars like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears!

“We saw Britney Spears at a movie premiere and she fell over backwards because she thought that was going to be her mom,” Birkhead recalls. “Britney said, ‘I love your dress,’ and she fell down on the ground.”