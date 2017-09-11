EXCLUSIVE: Laverne Cox Stuns in Daring Gown at Creative Arts Emmys, Talks Working With Beyonce for Ivy Park

“I'm so grateful that the Academy acknowledged this work,” Cox told ET’s Courtney Tenezo on the carpet before the show. “This storyline meant so much to mean, and I wanted to get it right as much as possible because there are transgender people all over the country who are incarcerated, who are spending most of their time in solitary confinement. That is the way in which most trans people are housed in prison. And I believe solitary confinement is a cruel and unusual punishment, and there's psychologically emotional affects to that. And I wanted to tell that story and honor the lives of the folks who are experiencing that as much as we could.”

Cox also was recently given the honor of becoming a spokeswoman for Beyonce’s fitness clothing line, Ivy Park.

“When we got the call it was, I was like, ‘Ahhh!’” she dished to ET. “You scream, you scream and then it's like okay I gotta work out harder and prep, so [when] we do this photo shoot, we bring it the way that B deserves and the way Ivy Park deserves.”

The Netflix actress has been a longtime fan of Ivy Park, and even recalled when the first promotional video came out for the line.