EXCLUSIVE: Laverne Cox Stuns in Daring Gown at Creative Arts Emmys, Talks Working With Beyonce for Ivy Park
Slay, queen! Laverne Cox turned heads at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. The 45-year-old Orange Is the New Black star showed lots of skin in a black and gold MIKAEL D gown with a slit that flashed lots of leg and even a little booty.
The daring gown also featured a semi-sheer panel on one side with gold embellishments. Cox was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama, but ultimately lost out to Alexis Bledel’s performance in The Handmaid’s Tale.
“I'm so grateful that the Academy acknowledged this work,” Cox told ET’s Courtney Tenezo on the carpet before the show. “This storyline meant so much to mean, and I wanted to get it right as much as possible because there are transgender people all over the country who are incarcerated, who are spending most of their time in solitary confinement. That is the way in which most trans people are housed in prison. And I believe solitary confinement is a cruel and unusual punishment, and there's psychologically emotional affects to that. And I wanted to tell that story and honor the lives of the folks who are experiencing that as much as we could.”
Cox also was recently given the honor of becoming a spokeswoman for Beyonce’s fitness clothing line, Ivy Park.
“When we got the call it was, I was like, ‘Ahhh!’” she dished to ET. “You scream, you scream and then it's like okay I gotta work out harder and prep, so [when] we do this photo shoot, we bring it the way that B deserves and the way Ivy Park deserves.”
The Netflix actress has been a longtime fan of Ivy Park, and even recalled when the first promotional video came out for the line.
“I was in Toronto shooting Rocky Horror Picture Show, and I don't know if you remember the ‘Where's Your Park’ video, girl! That video came out, and I was in hair and makeup with Deja my makeup artist, and I played it like 20 times in 5 minutes,” she gushed. “I was crying ‘cause I was in this, I was shooting this movie that was the hardest thing I'd ever done before -- it was physical, I was singing, I was dancing -- and I was like, ‘I'm gonna go to that park,’ in my head… Beyonce's been such a huge inspiration for me like since she -- since, ‘No, No, No,’ honey. I was always, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.’”
