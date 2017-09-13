EXCLUSIVE: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Premiere First Look!

While not too many details about the new season have been released, there will be some new faces both in the SVU and the courtroom. Brooke Shields has been cast in a recurring role that shakes things up for Benson.

“I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit,” Shields said in a statement to ET, later revealing to Newsday that her character is “pretty complicated and it’s gut wrenching. What’s so amazing about the show is that the characters are so rich and layered, and they’re just filtering me through it.”

Shields will make her first appearance on Oct. 11. Meanwhile, Philip Winchester will reprise his Chicago Justice role, Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Stone, when he joins the series full-time midseason and Annabeth Gish (The X-Files) will appear as a defense attorney in episode three.