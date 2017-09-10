EXCLUSIVE: Leah Remini Breaks Down Crying After Emotional Emmys Speech About Scientology

When ET spoke with Remini and Rinder on the red carpet, the pair echoed those sentiments, sharing, "For our contributors it's amazing [to be nominated]. They are here tonight with us as our guests and we couldn't be more honored to be their voice. To be able for them to tell their stories through us is a humbling experience."

"It's really wonderful for people who have had no voice to now be given a voice by Leah and this show, and to have the world experience what they experienced is very important," Rinder added. "We hope that by doing that, it's going to prevent the suffering that some of these people have been through from other people having to experience the same thing."

In Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini, Rinder and other former members of the church share the experiences that lead to them leaving. The show investigates the alleged clandestine activities of the church and their practices. The Church of Scientology has roundly denied the claims made in the series and have publicly questioned the credibility of the show's contributors.

The second season of Scientology and the Aftermath kicked off on Aug. 15, and new episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on A&E.