EXCLUSIVE: 'Lethal Weapon' Debuts Emotional Season 2 Teaser

“There are no words in the world that can make up for what you lost. You didn’t bury your past, Riggs, just a little piece of it,” Dr. Maureen Cahill (Jordana Brewster), the police department’s psychologist, tells Riggs in a rare moment of reflection.

In an emotional moment from the trailer, Riggs takes off his wedding ring and buries it on his wife’s grave. “I’m never gonna stop missing you,” he says. “I love you.”

Damon Wayans, Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Johnathan Fernandez, Michelle Mitchenor, Chandler Kinney and Dante Brown also star in the series.

Watch the new teaser trailer below: