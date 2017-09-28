EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson Talks Possible 'Star Wars' Return, Admits He Tried to Talk His Son Out of Acting

Neeson would also like to let fans know that he wasn't serious when he said that his days as an action star are over, promising he still has a couple more left in him.

"It was slightly blown out. I was just in one of those moods at the Toronto Film Festival where someone said, 'Well, what about action movies?' I was feeling my age that morning. I said, 'I'm 60-bleep-bleep-5! Give me a break, guys,'" he explained. "But no, there's a couple more in the pipeline we're hoping to do."

Meanwhile, in August, it was revealed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone film is reportedly in the works, with Ewan McGregor expressing his interest in reprising his Star Wars: Episode I role. So would Neeson be up for portraying Qui-Gon Jinn once again?

"That's the first I've heard of this and no one has approached me," he told ET. "No, I haven't heard. I know there's lots of spinoffs of the Stars Wars. I hear about that but no, nothing about my character. That's the first I've heard of it."

But would he be interested?

"How much?" he jokingly asked, pretending to pick up a phone.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House opens in Los Angeles and New York on Sept. 29.